18-wheeler crash on I-30 causes fatalities Monday morning

An 18-wheeler crashed into three cars on I-30 Eastbound at 8:27 a.m. in Royse City.

One of the cars caught fire and was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. The 18-wheeler was traveling westbound and crossed over onto the eastbound side when it ran into the cars.

I-30 is partially closed between FM35 and FM2642 while collision investigation and clean up happen. I-30 westbound is open and traffic eastbound is still being diverted. Traffic on Highway 66 is expected to remain heavy while the roads stay closed off.

There were two fatalities in the car that caught fire and the identity of the passengers is unknown according to officials. Three other people were injured officials said.

The accident is under investigation by the Royse City Police Department Traffic Collision Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety and Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

