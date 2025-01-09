community

Trinity Habitat for Humanity honors the late President Jimmy Carter

The community is invited to sign local memorial doors in honor of President Carter.

By Peter Raebel

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Trinity Habitat for Humanity are joining Habitat organizations around the world to raise memorial doors in tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter, honoring how his efforts opened doors to brighter futures for thousands of Habitat homeowners for over 40 years.

From now through January 14, Trinity Habitat’s Jimmy Carter Memorial Doors will be displayed at several local areas, and the community is invited to sign the memorial doors with names and personal messages. Once completed, these memorial doors will be installed as front doors on homes being built this spring, as lasting tributes to President Carter’s legacy.

Public Locations:

  • Bank of America Tower, 2nd Floor, 301 Commerce St., Fort Worth, TX 76102
  • First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, TX 76102
  • First United Methodist Church of Mansfield, 777 N. Walnut Creek Dr., Mansfield, TX 76063
  • Habitat for Humanity Arlington ReStore, 905 W. Mayfield Rd., Arlington, TX 76015
  • Habitat for Humanity North ReStore, 4433 River Oaks Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76114
Additionally, Alcon and Wells Fargo headquarters have been provided doors for their staff to honor President Carter.

In addition to visiting the memorial, the public is invited to visit Habitat for Humanity by clicking HERE to sign the official online memory book and to see and share Habitat’s global tribute to President Carter.

President Jimmy Carter Memorial Doors
Now through January 14
Community locations
For more information, click HERE.

