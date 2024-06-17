Stock Up for Summer Campaign kicks off for 2024

During the school year, 1 in 5 children with food insecurity may qualify for a free lunch or breakfast, often making it their most reliable source of food from late August to early May. For some, summer break is a loss of that sense of safety, and reliable food.

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Wilkinson Center hope you’ll help fight hunger this summer with the annual Stock Up for Summer Campaign. The campaign seeks to alleviate this food insecurity through donations and food drives of kid-friendly food and supplies at their food pantry, as well as expanded volunteer hours by partnering with the community.

They hope to raise $150,000, 94,500 meals, and 2,000 volunteer hours for 4,500 children. To find more information, buy items from their wish lists, or sign up to volunteer, visit their website HERE.

About Wilkinson Center

Wilkinson Center strives to impact the lives of families in Dallas by providing assistance through life’s challenges. Through integrated services, they fight food insecurity, unemployment, and lack of education for over 40 years. To learn more about the organization, click HERE.