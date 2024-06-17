Children

Stock Up for Summer Campaign kicks off for 2024

Now through August 31 help 4,500 hungry children.

By Peter Raebel

Young boy picking fruit during the Wilkinson Center Stock Up For Summer
Wilkinson Center

During the school year, 1 in 5 children with food insecurity may qualify for a free lunch or breakfast, often making it their most reliable source of food from late August to early May. For some, summer break is a loss of that sense of safety, and reliable food.

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Wilkinson Center hope you’ll help fight hunger this summer with the annual Stock Up for Summer Campaign. The campaign seeks to alleviate this food insecurity through donations and food drives of kid-friendly food and supplies at their food pantry, as well as expanded volunteer hours by partnering with the community.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

They hope to raise $150,000, 94,500 meals, and 2,000 volunteer hours for 4,500 children. To find more information, buy items from their wish lists, or sign up to volunteer, visit their website HERE.

About Wilkinson Center
Wilkinson Center strives to impact the lives of families in Dallas by providing assistance through life’s challenges. Through integrated services, they fight food insecurity, unemployment, and lack of education for over 40 years. To learn more about the organization, click HERE.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Children
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us