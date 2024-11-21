community

See the Nutcracker like you've never seen it before!

Sugar, spice, and a dash of everything nice come together in this family-friendly performance.

By Peter Raebel

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) are spreading holiday cheer with this year’s Christmas performance entitled Espresso Nutcracker on Saturday, December 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas.

The Majestic Theatre will be transformed into a winter wonderland for this whimsical reimagining of the classic children’s story which is great for children, adults, and families alike!

Celebrate the season with this amazing performance in-person, or online, by clicking the link HERE to view ticket options.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Espresso Nutcracker
Saturday, December 14
7:00 p.m.
Majestic Theatre
1925 Elm St.
Dallas
For more information and to view the full DBDT calendar, click HERE.

