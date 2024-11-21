See the Nutcracker like you've never seen it before!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) are spreading holiday cheer with this year’s Christmas performance entitled Espresso Nutcracker on Saturday, December 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas.
The Majestic Theatre will be transformed into a winter wonderland for this whimsical reimagining of the classic children’s story which is great for children, adults, and families alike!
Celebrate the season with this amazing performance in-person, or online, by clicking the link HERE to view ticket options.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Espresso Nutcracker
Saturday, December 14
7:00 p.m.
Majestic Theatre
1925 Elm St.
Dallas
For more information and to view the full DBDT calendar, click HERE.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.