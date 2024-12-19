Kimbell Art Museum a part of Torlonia Collection debut

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Kimbell Art Museum are excited to announce that the Kimbell will participate in the North American tour of Myth and Marble: Ancient Roman Sculpture from the Torlonia Collection, an exhibition of ancient Roman works that will be shown for the first time ever outside of Europe at the Kimbell from September 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026.

The North American tour will feature 58 highlights from the Torlonia Collection, including 24 newly restored works that have not been available to view in nearly a century. Sculptures date from the 5th century BCE to the early 4th century CE.

The Torlonia Collection is the largest private collection of Roman sculptures, which the Torlonia Foundation first presented the collection in Rome in 2020 after the collection became unavailable to the public when the Torlonia Museum originally closed at the onset of WWII. Many of the works presented in the North American tour have never been outside of Rome before!

Mark your calendars and be sure not to miss out on this amazing, limited-time tour!

KIMBELL ART MUSEUM

Myth and Marble: Ancient Roman Sculpture from the Torlonia Collection

September 14, 2025 – January 25, 2026

Kimbell Art Museum

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth

To learn more about the Kimbell Art Museum, click HERE.

About the Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum, owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, is internationally renowned for both its collections and its architecture. The Kimbell’s collections range in period from antiquity to the twentieth century and include European masterpieces by artists such as Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Vigée Le Brun, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso, and Matisse; important collections of Egyptian and classical antiquities; and the art of Asia, Africa, and the Ancient Americas.



The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms, and a 289-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics for music. For more information, visit www.kimbellart.org.

About the Torlonia Foundation

The Fondazione Torlonia came into being at the behest of Prince Alessandro Torlonia, with the aim of preserving and promoting the Collezione Torlonia and Villa Albani Torlonia: “cultural heritage of the Family for humanity” to be handed down to future generations. Together, as well as comprising an exceptional artistic heritage, they reflect some of the key moments of our civilization, of the history of collecting, as well as of archaeology and restoration: the Collezione Torlonia offers a significant testimony of the history of collecting items of antiquity, and Villa Albani Torlonia—a sublime testimony of the coupling of reason and nature—constitutes an unspoiled representation of 18th-century taste. For more information, visit www.fondazionetorlonia.org.