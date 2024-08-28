Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Dallas Arboretum

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden want to invite you to the 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum. This enchanting two-day event has live music, food, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, more than two dozen local vendor booths, and the celebration’s signature Quinceañera Fashion Show.

Entrance to the event is FREE for all paid garden guests with general admission.

DALLAS ABORETUM HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION

Saturday and Sunday - September 14 and 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Quinceañera Fashion Show

Saturday, September 14

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

8525 Garland Rd. - Dallas

For more information and a detailed schedule of events and children’s activities, click HERE.