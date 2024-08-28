community

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Dallas Arboretum

The two-day event includes the signature Quinceañera Fashion Show.

By Peter Raebel

Dallas Arboretum

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden want to invite you to the 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum. This enchanting two-day event has live music, food, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, more than two dozen local vendor booths, and the celebration’s signature Quinceañera Fashion Show.

Entrance to the event is FREE for all paid garden guests with general admission.

DALLAS ABORETUM HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION

Saturday and Sunday - September 14 and 15
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quinceañera Fashion Show
Saturday, September 14
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
8525 Garland Rd. - Dallas

For more information and a detailed schedule of events and children’s activities, click HERE.

