Heard Museum Native Plant Sale

NBC 5 and the Heard National Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary are proud to announce the 33rd Annual Spring Native Plant Sale fundraiser at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary. This event will feature a large selection of native plants, rare herbs, and well-adapted plants. For over 30 years the Heard Museum has invited novice and veteran gardeners alike to participate in this yearly event to purchase some of best and rarest plants in North Texas.

The Spring Native Plant Sale will be open to public on April 30th, from 9 A.M. - 5 P.M. and on May 1st, 1 P.M - 5 P.M. Volunteers from Native Plant Society of Texas Collin County Chapter and the Blackland Prairie Master Naturalists will be available to assist guest when selecting their preferred plant. Museum admission will not be required to attend this event.

For more information about the Spring Native Plant Sale,

click here https://www.heardmuseum.org/plant-sale/

For more information about the Heard National Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

click here https://www.heardmuseum.org/

SPRING NATIVE PLANT SALE

April 30th, 9 A.M - 5 P.M / May 1st, 1 P.M. - 5 P.M.

Heard Museum Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl, McKinney, TX 75069

https://www.heardmuseum.org/plant-sale/



