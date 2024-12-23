Get tickets for the Denton Black Film Festival

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Denton Black Film Festival Institute invite you to the 2025 Denton Black Film Festival, at venues across Denton from Wednesday, January 22 to Sunday, January 26, and online until February 2.

The theme is “Resilience” and brings together filmmakers, film industry leaders, emerging artists, movie goers, and entertainment seekers. Get ready for premiere screenings, filmmaker workshops, and panel discussions. There’s entertainment for the whole family and films of all genres.

But the Denton Black Film Festival isn’t only about films- there are also entertainment experiences for music, comedy, spoken word, art, gaming, and more.

To see the full schedule, click HERE.

Denton Black Film Festival

In-person: Wednesday, January 22 – Sunday, January 26

Extended online: January 26 – Sunday, February 2

Held at locations across Denton.

For more information about the festival, click HERE.