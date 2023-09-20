Fighting Hunger and saving money at the State Fair of Texas

It's that time again! The State Fair of Texas is back with all its fun and glory. This annual fair that brings smiles to so many starts on Friday, September 29, and continues through Sunday, October 22, at Dallas Fair Park.

On Opening Day, you can save money on your admission by Fighting Hunger with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the State Fair of Texas, and the North Texas Food Bank. Just bring two jars of peanut butter on Friday, September 29, to donate to the North Texas Food Bank, and your admission will be $10 at the gate.

The savings continue when you bring 5 canned food items on any Wednesday during the fair. Your canned food donation will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank and your admission will be $5 dollars at the gate.

About the North Texas Food Bank

In 1982, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) was established by Jo Curtis, Kathryn Hall, Lorraine Griffin Kircher, and Liz Minyard. The community leaders decided to address the critical issue of hunger in our community by distributing donations of surplus food and grocery products through a network of charitable organizations.

Today, NTFB continues the fight against hunger as a certified member of the Feeding America Food Bank Network. Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, solicits food and grocery products from national suppliers, distributes them through more than 200 food banks.