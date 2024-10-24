Enjoy the Dallas Black Dance Theatre's alumni showcases

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) invite you to get your tickets to DBDT’s Director’s Choice showcase features on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 at the Wyly Theater.

These curated performances are presented exclusively by DBDT alumni! Performances include Oremus by Richard A. Freeman, Jr., Undercurrent by Richard Freeman Jr. and Katricia Elgin, Above & Below by Nycole Ray and a new world premiere by the award-winning Zach Law Ingram, entitled Rite of Passage.

Celebrate the homecoming of these amazing national and international artists either in-person or via streaming by clicking the link HERE to view ticket options.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Director’s Choice

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Dee and Charles Wyly Theater

2400 Flora St.

Dallas

For more information, and to view the full DBDT calendar, visit HERE.