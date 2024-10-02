Clear the Shelters helps more than 8600 DFW animals find forever homes

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 want to thank North Texas for adopting 8,647 animals during this year’s Clear the Shelters/Desocupar los Albergues pet adoption campaign. The NBCUniversal Local’s 10th Clear The Shelters / Desocupar los Albergues pet adoption and donation campaign took place Aug. 10 thru Sept. 10.

Nationwide, the milestone 2024 campaign helped 168,832 pets find new homes – the highest single-year adoption total in the initiative’s history by more than 7117 pets – and raised more than $500,000 for participating animal shelters. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has now led to nearly 1.2 million pet adoptions and generated more than $5 million in funds benefiting shelters across the nation.

“Our community’s dedication to Clear The Shelters is truly inspiring," said Tony Canales, President and General Manager of NBC 5 and Telemundo 39. "Each year, we see the powerful difference that can be made when people come together for a common cause. This year’s record-breaking adoptions and donations show the compassion and commitment of North Texans to helping pets in need. We are proud to be a part of this life-changing initiative.”

NBCUniversal Local’s 2024 Clear The Shelters / Desocupar los Albergues was conducted by 139 NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations, which partnered with more than 1,620 shelters and rescues across all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. This year’s record-breaking campaign was a collaboration with longtime campaign partners Greater Good Charities and WeRescue and national sponsor Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.