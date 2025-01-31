Become a lifesaver this American Heart Month!

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to partner with the American Heart Association, and throughout February, we are dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of CPR training. We invite you to take a stand and become a beacon of hope in our community by equipping yourself, your family, and your friends with CPR training.

Every year, over 23,000 children experience cardiac arrest, with nearly 20% of these cases involving infants. Alarmingly, around 40% of cardiac arrests in young people are related to sports activities. Additionally, cardiac arrest is a significant contributor to sudden unexpected infant deaths, accounting for 10-15% of these tragic occurrences.

For adults and teens alike, learning Hands-Only CPR can dramatically increase the chances of survival—doubling or even tripling them in critical moments. The good news is that joining the Nation of Lifesavers has never been easier!

Families now have access to the following learning options tailored to fit their needs:

This American Heart Month presents an invaluable opportunity to equip yourself with life-saving skills because together, we can empower hearts and save lives!

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public’s health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.