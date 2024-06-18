Advance your knowledge at the Women in STEM Leadership Conference

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Women in STEM Leadership invite you to register for the 2nd Annual Women in STEM Leadership Conference. This event will include morning and afternoon sessions, food, cocktails, and more! The event will take place on September 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the University of Dallas College of Business.

This event offers women the opportunity to advance their knowledge about STEM and leadership while surrounding themselves with motivation to kickstart their future in STEM. Don’t miss this day filled with empowerment, development, and an opportunity to learn more about careers in STEM! To register click HERE

About Women in STEM Leadership

Women in STEM Leadership (WISL) empowers women to pursue a career in STEM. The organization aims to close the gender gap and dominate in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics from the classroom to the boardroom. WISL provides programs such as leadership development, coaching, networking, and mentoring opportunities. For more information about WISL, visit their website at www.womeninstemleadership.org/about-us.

Women in STEM Leadership Conference

Saturday, September 14

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

University of Dallas College of Business

SB Hall

2925 Gorman Dr.

Irving

To register click HERE