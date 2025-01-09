6 ways to keep pets and animals safe during the inclement weather

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are sharing winter precautions from our friends at Operation Kindness to keep our pets and animals safe during inclement weather. Here are a few easy steps you can take to keep our furry friends and family safe and happy during the winter weather.

Keep pets indoors

Operation Kindness recommends dogs and cats stay inside, especially overnight and during inclement weather. When outside, it is best to keep them under direct supervision. Dogs and cats are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite just like humans, so keep walks and potty breaks short to avoid prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures. Remember- if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet.

Honk your horn before driving

Many stray or feral animals, such as community cats, seek shelter under the hoods of cars to be near the warm engine in the cold. Before starting your car, lightly tap the hood or honk the horn to give them time to get out.

Be prepared

Make sure your severe weather safety preparations includes a plan for pets! Operation Kindness recommends having enough food, water, and medicine for at least 5 days is recommended.

Provide shelter

Many community cats live outside throughout all of winter. Consider building a warm, dry shelter for them out of a Styrofoam cooler or a plastic tub.

Bundle up

If your dog has a short coat, a doggie sweater or coat will help keep them warm. If your dog plays outdoors, make sure to remove their sweater if it becomes wet from rain or snow. Wet clothing can make your pet colder.

Fur maintenance

Avoid giving your pet a haircut during the winter months. Keeping their coat longer provides added insulation and protection against the cold. Some breeds may require extra maintenance to prevent matting, so prioritize consistent brushing routines for healthy fur.

About Operation Kindness

Operation Kindness, a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal welfare organization, operates a lifesaving animal shelter and programs to assist people and pets. Founded in 1976, Operation Kindness’ programs provide foster care for vulnerable animals, behavior and training support for pet parents, affordable veterinary services for community pets, a pet food pantry, volunteer opportunities and professional training. To learn more about Operation Kindness, please visit their website at www.operationkindness.org.