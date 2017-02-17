February's Wingstop Scholar Athlete - Bryce Jackson | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
February's Wingstop Scholar Athlete - Bryce Jackson

Denton Guyer's Bryce Jackson is February's Wingstop Scholar Athlete and received a $1,000 check.

