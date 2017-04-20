Something Good: Samantha's Big Announcement! By NBC 5 News UP NEXT XSomething Good: Samantha's Big Announcement!LinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcdfw.com/weather/video/TMSG--Samantha--042017_Dallas-Fort-Worth-419946293.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=419946293&videoID=_M06g8GDqnqU&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«» NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies shares a big announcement with the NBC 5 Today team. Published 57 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters