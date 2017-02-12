Teen Recovering After Serious Crash in Plano

Students and faculty at Shepton High School face a difficult week ahead, following the loss of two students in a deadly crash.

Samantha Sacks, 16, and Lilly Davis, 16, were killed on impact when their car slammed into a tree on Mira Visa Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Kendall Murray, 16, was pulled to safety and is recovering at Medical City Plano.

Her family said she successfully made it through surgery Sunday afternoon and is making progress.

All weekend long, family and friends stopped by a growing memorial near the charred tree that marks the crash site.

Katie Beth said Sacks was one of her best friends.

"We did everything together. She was just so full of life, she was always there for me," she said. "There won’t be a day that goes by where I won’t think about her."

Another friend and volleyball teammate, Paige Koepke, described Davis and Sacks as "full of life."

"They always had a smile on their face, always so bright and bubbly," Koepke said.

Samantha Sacks’ funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Temple Shalom in Dallas.

The school will have grief counselors on hand all week.

Police are still investigating but believe speed was a factor in the wreck.