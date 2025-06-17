200 dads wear same shirt to Coppell church on Father's Day

A Father’s Day prank at a North Texas church is going viral.

Video of it, posted by Kristen Combo, has been viewed more than 10 million times since Sunday afternoon.

St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell attracts people of all stripes, parishioners say and apparently patterns, too.

The framework for Combo’s polo prank began more than a week ago, when she says she preordered 200 matching mint-colored polo shirts as a gift for dads for Father’s Day.

“It was cool because it was a good excuse for the moms to give their dads the shirts to wear,” said Combo.

Michael Sherman says his son gave him the gift before church on Sunday.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is perfect! I'm going to wear it to Mass,'” explained Sherman.

“It was top secret, under wraps,” said Combo.

The payoff began in the parking lot as dads stepped out of their cars, all wearing the same shirt.

“I couldn't quite figure out what it was for, and then I walked into the courtyard,” said Sherman, laughing.

The big reveal did not disappoint.

Video Combo shared online shows numerous dads wearing the shirt in the church courtyard.

“It’s awesome. Good job!” one dad tells Combo.

“Seeing everybody, all the dads have like the realization kind of at the same time, and then just be like, ‘I guess we're going to go to church now,’” said Sherman.

The coordinating congregation made for a colorful communion and a Father’s Day gift that keeps on giving.

“Now they can wear it for the next 10 years to Mass,” said Combo.