Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Dallas Field

Plane makes an emergency landing in a Dallas field shortly after takeoff from Dallas Executive Airport.

No injuries are reported after a small plane made an emergency landing in a field in southeast Oak Cliff on Saturday morning.

Police told NBCDFW's Brian Scott that the plane departed from Dallas Executive Airport.

The two people aboard reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff.

The plane landed near the 1700 block of Wagon Wheels Trail around 9:20 a.m.

The field is five miles east of the airport.

The plane landed right side up and the people inside walked out without injury.

Their identities have not been released.