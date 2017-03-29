Several people have been killed in a head-on collision west of San Antonio, officials confirmed.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Head-On Collision Causes Multiple Fatalities in Hill Country

UP NEXT

Several people have been killed in a head-on collision west of San Antonio, officials confirmed.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 83 North in Concan, which is approximately 90 miles west of San Antonio near Garner State Park in Hill Country.

Witnesses told the San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI the collision involved a church bus with older passengers on-board and a pick-up truck.

Developing NWS Confirms 2 Tornadoes Hit North Texas Overnight

Uvalde County Sheriff's said that Highway 83 North is closed South of Garner State Park.

Traffic is being rerouted through County Road 350 and Farm-to-Market Road 1050.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.