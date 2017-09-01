Evacuations Still Underway in Houston

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.
Friday people living in flooded neighborhoods in Houston were told to evacuate now. Mayor Sylvester Turner said people who stay risk the safety of first responders who may be called later to bring those hold outs to safety.
“There are people that are staying at every site and it’s ridiculous,” said Adrian Berg, who volunteered to help rescue animals from flooded homes in Houston’s Memorial area. “People need to get out and be safe.”
Friday afternoon, there was an urgency in a parking lot off Memorial Drive as volunteers tried to get boats out to people who needed to be rescued, and ferry other residents back to retrieve pets and belongings.
“We’re about to see the extent of the damage,” said Bryce Dixon as she and her family hopped on board a boat for a half mile trip to her sister’s flooded home. "I know when we left there was still a lot of people trapped in their homes.”
The Dixon sisters left Sunday morning when flood water from the Buffalo Bayou filled their downstairs. Friday afternoon they returned to see sofas floating like rafts in a swimming pool. The water in the kitchen was nearly counter height.
“It definitely makes you value what’s important,” homeowner Sydney Dixon said holding back tears. “I’m grateful. God is good through all this, but it’s hard to see.”
Published at 12:08 AM CDT on Sep 2, 2017 | Updated at 12:17 AM CDT on Sep 2, 2017
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift