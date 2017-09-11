1 Dead After Shooting Outside Oak Lawn AT&T Store

One person was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Oak Lawn AT&T store Monday morning, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

One person was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Oak Lawn AT&T store Monday morning, police say.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting near the AT&T location at 3329 Oak Lawn Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

The person who called police said someone ran up to him and threatened to kill him, said Melinda Gutierrez, Dallas police spokeswoman. The caller, who is a concealed handgun owner, shot and killed the person, Gutierrez said.



Nearly one dozen police patrol cars were seen outside the store, along with one Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance. One person was seen detained in the back seat of a police cruiser.



No further information was released.

