Cyclist Killed in Plano While Training for Triathlon

Teammates are competing in a triathlon in McKinney in honor of a cyclist killed while riding his bike, Saturday September 9, 2017.

Family, friends and teammates are preparing to say goodbye to a cyclist hit and killed in Plano.

Plano police say 42-year-old Ken Chan was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike westbound on Spring Creek Parkway just west of Alma at about 6:30 last Saturday morning.

He later died at a hospital.

Police say the driver told investigators he didn’t see Chan. No charges have been filed.

Police say Chan was riding in the right lane “as he should have been,” was wearing a helmet and had his flashing lights turned on.

“He was so safe. That’s the part that’s the shocker for me,” said friend and teammate Melissa Cox.

Chan leaves behind a wife and two children ages 10 and six.

He was training for a triathlon at Craig Ranch in McKinney on September 10.

His Tri-Now Endurance teammates will compete and wear ribbons in his honor.

“We want his family to know how much he is truly, truly, loved and he’s really going to be missed and our team will likely never be the same,” Cox said.

A grand jury will decide if charges will be filed.

Cox says what happened should serve as a reminder to drivers to share the road.

“We need to be more aware that the cyclists are allowed to be on the roads and we have to follow laws just as cars do. We're allowed to be there,” she said.

As of Saturday afternoon, an online fundraiser had raised nearly $50,000 for Chan's family.