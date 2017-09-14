The United States Geological Survey says a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Las Colinas Thursday morning.



The quake was recorded at 11:46 a.m. with the epicenter located just north of Lake Carolyn along Las Colinas Boulevard.

The tremblor is the second in the area in the last month - a 3.1 magnitude quake was recorded southeast of the lake on Aug. 25.

The latest quake was rated an MMI IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale, indicating a light earthquake felt indoors and outdoors. Some sleeping may be awakened and dishes, doors, windows and walls may be disturbed.

No damage reports have been received, but one NBC 5 viewer did email to say he felt the quake in his third floor Las Colinas apartment and that the quake was strong enough to cause water to spill from a glass onto a table.

The Irving-area recorded an unusual cluster of quakes from October 2014 until December 2015. Most of the quakes in that cluster ranged between a 1.8 and 2.5 magnitude, some tremors, however, have been stronger. The largest tremblors recorded in the cluster were 3.5 and 3.6 magnitude quakes in January 2015. The intensity of both of those quakes rated an MMI V, indicating they had the strength to be felt by everyone, including those sleeping, and that windows and dishes may have been broken.

Experts advise those who feel a strong earthquake find a safe spot in the room under a sturdy table or against an inside wall. People are advised to get on their hands and knees and cover their head and neck with their arms and only move if they need to get away from falling objects.

In an earthquake, it’s important to remember these DOs and DO NOTs: