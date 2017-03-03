Pat Marbles is Going Strong at 104 | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Pat Marbles is Going Strong at 104

By Ellery McCardle

Pat Marbles, 104, is back in action, just weeks after remaining conscious through heart surgery.

Published 24 minutes ago

