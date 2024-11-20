Early look at the Thanksgiving forecast

Thanksgiving is just around the corner! While the holiday is still over a week away, some aspects of the week ahead are coming into sight.

An upper-level trough and associated cold front will be pushing the the midsection of the nation early to mid-next week. While the week will start off warm with highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday, cooler air will filter into North Texas by Wednesday. Right now, the forecast for next week in DFW remains dry.

If you plan to stay in North Texas for the upcoming holiday the forecast is looking variably cloudy and seasonable.

Turkey Trots will be a touch chilly with temperatures in the morning sitting in the 40s.

Weather will be good for tailgating ahead of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game as they take on the New York Giants at 3:30 PM.

High temperatures by Thanksgiving afternoon will climb into the low 60s.

The normal high temperature on Thanksgiving Day is 63 degrees and the normal low temperature is 43 degrees.