When and where is the Super Bowl? What to know for 2025

Where could the Kansas City Chiefs historically three-peat in Super Bowl LIX in 2025?

With Championship Sunday in the books, Kansas City moved one step closer to its goal by beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 for the AFC title.

Kansas City will be joined in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles, who comfortably routed the turnover-prone Washington Commanders 55-23.

Philadelphia will look for revenge against Kansas City after their Super Bowl matchup in Arizona two years ago, which ended in a 38-35 win for the Chiefs.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

But where will this year's Lombardi Trophy be hoisted? Here's what to know as the Big Game approaches:

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Feb. 9, 2025.

What is the Super Bowl 2025 logo?

The Super Bowl logo was created by a local artist for the first time ever for this year's edition. Tahj Williams, queen of the Black Masking Indian Tribe in New Orleans, produced the logo bead by bead.

Here is how the NFL unveiled it:

For the first time ever, the NFL collaborated with a local artist on the creation of a Super Bowl logo.



The artist who created our new logo, Tahj Williams, is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe in New Orleans, the home of Super Bowl LIX.



With a beading tradition and… pic.twitter.com/qC05f8VL76 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

How Tahj Williams, queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe, showcased her culture and love for New Orleans through the first-ever handcrafted Super Bowl LIX logo and theme art.

How many times has New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl?

Once the 2025 game is in the books, New Orleans will have hosted eight Super Bowls. It first hosted Super Bowl IV in 1970 and last held the game in 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII.

Where will Super Bowls 60 and 61 be played?

The next two Super Bowls after 2025 have known locations.

The 2026 game, Super Bowl LX, will be played at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Santa Clara last hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The 2027 game, Super Bowl LXI, will be held at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. last held the game in Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

The Lombardi Trophy is made of sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.