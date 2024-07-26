Laura Harris in Paris: It's finally here! 

It’s the moment we have all been waiting for! No more sleeps until the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony!

While its an exciting time, it is also a logistical nightmare. The amount of security in the area is on another level. To get to our live shot location, just in front of the Eiffel Tower, we have to pass through several checkpoints. At one point, our transportation van was stopped. The driver was asked to get out and show all the equipment in the back and then the police checked out passports to make sure they corresponded with our credentials.

We are being told there are tens of thousands of security personnel in the area to ensure the Opening Ceremony and the Games are secure. This is the first time an opening ceremony is going to be held on water, adding another layer of challenges to keeping them secure.

The opening Ceremony will be directed by Thomas Jolly, an award-winning director renowned throughout the French theater and opera community. The Ceremony will feature 85 boats, carrying nearly 7,000 athletes from 205 delegations. More than 300,000 spectators are expected to watch from 124 grandstands.

To complicate things even further, there is a good chance of rain during the ceremony. We’re just hoping that doesn’t happen.

As soon as the Opening Ceremony is over, the Olympics will be in full swing. We will be watching Dallas’ Teal Cohen over the weekend in women’s quadruple sculls (rowing), as well as women’s and men’s gymnastics preliminary rounds. There will also be some local swimmers in the pool this weekend. There will be no shortage of action and we will be with you every step of the way.

There has already been Olympic action this week. Including a big win from the U.S. Women’s National Team against Zambia on Thursday. They make up one of the youngest teams that the United States has ever fielded in soccer, taking the win 3-0. Frisco’s Jaedyn Shaw was scratched from the lineup just before kickoff, but it’s unclear why. We’re hoping to see her get some action in the group stage.

Read more about our North Texas Hometown Hopefuls as the Olympics continue.