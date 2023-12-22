Big rig rollover slows traffic along 635 in Mesquite

An overturned tractor-trailer is slowing traffic in Mesquite along Interstate 635 Friday afternoon.

Mesquite Police said a crash involved an 18-wheeler that overturned in the southbound lanes near Town East.

No injuries have been reported and as of 3:30 p.m. a tow truck was at the scene working to get the rig upright and cleared from the roadway.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

One lane of 635 is getting by. Drivers in the area are advised to find alternate routes or expect delays.