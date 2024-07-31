The Rangers expect to get a platoon full of reinforcements for their roster over the final two months of the season. Evan Carter, however, will not be among them.

The rookie outfielder, who injected life into the offense last September and through the playoffs, was all but ruled out for the remainder of the regular season Tuesday with a stress reaction/lumbar sprain in his lower back that has limited him to 48 games this season.

Carter, who turns 22 in a month, has not played since May 22 due to a back problem. He had gone to Arizona last week to begin ramping up a swing program, but it quickly became evident the back was still bothering him. Subsequent visits to specialists indicated that stress from swinging was still causing the back to flare up.

Chris Young says the Rangers are not expecting that Evan Carter will play again this regular season. He simply needs more time to rest the back. That's only way to say it — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 30, 2024

