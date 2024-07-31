Texas Rangers

Rangers expect Evan Carter to miss remainder of regular season

Carter has been out of the Rangers’ lineup since May 26 with back issues

By Evan Grant | The Dallas Morning News

Smiley N. Pool /Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer

The Rangers expect to get a platoon full of reinforcements for their roster over the final two months of the season. Evan Carter, however, will not be among them.

The rookie outfielder, who injected life into the offense last September and through the playoffs, was all but ruled out for the remainder of the regular season Tuesday with a stress reaction/lumbar sprain in his lower back that has limited him to 48 games this season.

Carter, who turns 22 in a month, has not played since May 22 due to a back problem. He had gone to Arizona last week to begin ramping up a swing program, but it quickly became evident the back was still bothering him. Subsequent visits to specialists indicated that stress from swinging was still causing the back to flare up.

