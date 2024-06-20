Rookie Petar Musa's first career hat trick sparks FC Dallas' victory over Minnesota United

What to Know Petar Musa scored his first hat trick in MLS and FC Dallas' 11th hat trick scored in MLS regular season play.

This was FC Dallas’ first five-goal performance since 2021 and first at Toyota Stadium since 2019.

FC Dallas recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in 2024.

Rookie Petar Musa had three goals for FC Dallas, finishing off his first career hat trick with the go-ahead score in the second half of a 5-3 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Worth every penny 🫎 pic.twitter.com/vxJmcOKKnZ — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 20, 2024

“Feels amazing, especially in front of our fans. We won, and that is most important. I scored three goals but I am really happy that we won today,” Musa said.

Musa used an assist from Paul Arriola to find the net for the first time, giving Dallas (5-8-5) a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. Musa's second goal came with an assist from Bernard Kamungo in the 38th minute for a 2-1 advantage. He put Dallas on top for good in the 62nd minute — with an assist from Sebastian Lletget — for a 3-2 lead.

Jesús Ferreira used 22-year-old rookie forward Logan Farrington's first career assist to score in the 75th minute for a two-goal lead. Ferreira's goal was his fourth of the season. Farrington followed with his first career goal off another Lletget assist to make it 5-2 in the 90th minute. Farrington has made two starts and 13 appearances this season.

Minnesota United (8-5-5) evened the score at 1-1 in the 32nd minute when Bongokuhle Hlongwane used Joseph Rosales' eighth assist of the season to score his fourth goal.

Hlongwane helped tie it at 2-all when he fed Hassani Dotson for a goal in the 57th minute. It was the third goal of the campaign for Dotson and the third assist for Hlongwane.

Maarten Paes saved four shots for Dallas.

Clint Irwin totaled three saves in his second start of the season for Minnesota United.

Dallas evens the all-time series at 7-7-4 by improving to 5-2-2 against Minnesota United at home.

Dallas has won both of its matches since Peter Luccin took over as interim manager. Dallas beat St. Louis City 2-0 in Luccin's debut.

“I just think there's a switch of mentality and attitude, the way we approach games. We start flying, and then we try to maintain the intensity throughout the game to make it difficult for the opponent. I just think that shift of mentality has made a huge difference for us,” said Dallas forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

“🗣️SPEEEEECH 🗣️SPEEEEECH”



Game ball goes to the hat-trick hero, Petar Musa 🫎. pic.twitter.com/ZwjFco1wfo — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 20, 2024

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw 11 days ago.

Minnesota United has won just once in its last six matches and was coming off a 2-0 road loss to the Seattle Sounders. Teemu Pukki did not play against Dallas because of an issue with his knee.

Minnesota United heads back home to play Austin FC on Saturday. Dallas travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.