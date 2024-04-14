Scottie Scheffler wins Masters for second time after dominant performance

Not a bad month for Scottie Scheffler: his second green jacket and, very soon, his first child.

The world's top-ranked golfer entered the final round of the Masters as the leader and overcame a four-way tie on Sunday to win at 11-under for his second victory in the tournament. He now goes from scoreboard watch to baby watch, with his wife Meredith expecting their first child this month.

With the way Scheffler had been playing ahead of the Masters - having won two of the last three PGA events - it seemed the biggest threat to him winning another green jacket was a potential withdrawal had his wife gone into labor while he was at Augusta National Golf Club.

The father-to-be will now get home in plenty of time, and with a new addition to his wardrobe.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I'm coming home as quick as I can," he said after the win on CBS when asked for his message to his wife.

"It’s a very special time for both of us. I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again. I really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time. I’m looking forward to getting home and celebrating with Meredith."

For the second time in three years, Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/hVKptJoGyp — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 14, 2024

The 27-year-old Scheffler - who also won the 2022 Masters for his first major victory - became the 18th golfer to win more than one Masters Tournament. He captured his second green jacket in just five Masters starts, the second-fewest of all-time behind Horton Smith, who won his second Masters in his third start during the 1930s.

Scheffler, who entered Sunday with a one-stroke lead, was in a four-way tie through the eighth hole with Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg. The Dallas native birdied three-straight holes while regaining the lead at the turn. Aberg and Morikawa then each took a penalty stroke for finding the water, and Homa took one for an unplayable lie.

Scheffler shot 4-under on the day, including four birdies on the back nine, en route to his second career major win.

The 24-year-old Åberg, in his first career appearance in a major, finished second at 7-under. Morikawa, Homa and Tommy Fleetwood tied for third at 4-under.

As Scheffler continued to establish himself as the new face of golf, the sport's longtime star struggled. Tiger Woods completed his first tournament in more than a year but shot 5-over on Sunday to finish at 16-over. The five-time Masters winner recorded the highest score of those who made the cut and finished with the highest 72-hole score of his career.

Here’s five things to know about golf legend Tiger Woods, who began golfing with his dad at the age of three.