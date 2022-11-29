NFL Dolphins-Chargers Game Flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football

For the first time since NBC acquired the rights to broadcast Sunday Night Football games in the 2006 season, the Miami Dolphins will be making multiple appearances in the same season.

The team announced Tuesday that the December 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers has been flexed from 4:05 p.m. EST to 8:20 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on NBC.

See you on Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/wo0ebyaIxU — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 30, 2022

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Miami defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 in a Week 7 game on Sunday Night Football. It was the Dolphins' first win in the team's four games all-time since NBC acquired the rights.

Miami opens a three-game road trip this Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers are currently second in the AFC West, sitting at six wins and five losses.