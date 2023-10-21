CJ Baxter scores late TD and No. 8 Texas derails Houston's last-chance drive for a 31-24 win

CJ Baxter rushed 16 yards for a touchdown with 5½ minutes left in the fourth quarter, and No. 8 Texas stopped Houston on 4th-and-1 in the final minute on the way to a 31-24 win over Houston on Saturday.

Jonathon Brooks rushed for 99 yards, and Xavier Worthy had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown for Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

Quinn Ewers was 23 of 29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns but exited after taking a hit on a scramble late in the third quarter. Maalik Murphy replaced Ewers on the Longhorns’ first drive of the fourth quarter. There was no immediate word on Ewers' condition.

Texas outgained Houston 141-14 in rushing yards, but Houston (3-4, 1-3) outgained Texas 392-360 in total yards.

After the teams traded field goals, Baxter rushed for a 16-yard TD to give Texas a late 31-24 lead. Houston had a chance to tie it late, but on fourth down at the 9, Donovan Smith threw an incomplete pass with 1:03 remaining, ending the Cougars’ upset bid.

Ewers threw touchdown passes of 14 and 42 yards in the opening quarters, and Savion Red scored on a 1-yard run as Texas built a 21-0 lead with 12:49 left in the first half.

Donovan Smith was 32 of 46 for 378 yards and three touchdowns. Smith threw scoring passes of 32 and 3 yards to Matthew Golden and a 21-yarder to Joseph Manjack IV as the Cougars tied it at 21 with 12:29 remaining in the third quarter.

Manjack caught six passes for 88 yards, Samuel Brown caught four passes for 80 yards, and Golden caught seven passes for 88 yards for Houston.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns dominated the opening 22½ minutes as they built a 21-0 lead. … Texas’ secondary struggled against Houston’s passing offense. … Texas committed six penalties for 60 yards and struggled on third downs, going 3 of 12. Texas was 3 of 5 on fourth downs.

Houston: The Cougars were able to get back into the game by almost completely abandoning the run game. … Houston committed one penalty for 15 yards. … Houston also struggled on third downs, going 4 for 13. The Cougars were 2 of 3 on fourth downs.

SERIES HISTORY

Texas improved to 17-7-2 against Houston and has won eight straight games. It was the first meeting between the schools since 2002.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas could move up in the rankings after the thrilling win.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts BYU on Saturday.

Houston: Travels to Kansas State on Saturday.