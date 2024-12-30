Dallas Cowboys

Two Cowboys players, one Eagles player ejected from Sunday's game after scuffle

Three players were thrown out of the game after the scuffle at Lincoln Financial Field

By NBCDFW Staff

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) is held back after fight in the tunnel against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Things got ugly toward the end of Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles blew out the Cowboys in the Week 17 game, but there was still bad blood between these NFC East rivals.

The score was already 41-7 when the Eagles punted the ball before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter and the scuffle started.

Eagles defensive back Sydney Brown was taken down by Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks and tangled with Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. in the stadium tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field.

Then more Cowboys and players rushed in as referees tried to separate everyone.

In the end, Brown, Brooks and Pride were thrown out of the game.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East title and will go on to play the Giants next Sunday.

The Cowboys host Washington Sunday at noon in their final game of the season.

