Things got ugly toward the end of Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles blew out the Cowboys in the Week 17 game, but there was still bad blood between these NFC East rivals.

The score was already 41-7 when the Eagles punted the ball before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter and the scuffle started.

Eagles defensive back Sydney Brown was taken down by Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks and tangled with Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. in the stadium tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field.

Then more Cowboys and players rushed in as referees tried to separate everyone.

Some exchanges between Cowboys and Eagles players in the late stages of this game. pic.twitter.com/yS70YOlLES — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2024

In the end, Brown, Brooks and Pride were thrown out of the game.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East title and will go on to play the Giants next Sunday.

The Cowboys host Washington Sunday at noon in their final game of the season.