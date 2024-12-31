Cowboys release Zeke so he can join a team headed for the playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are once again parting ways with 29-year-old veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The team's owner, Jerry Jones, said in a statement Tuesday that the back was being released so that he could join a team headed for the playoffs.

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today," Jones said in a statement. "As I have said many times previously, Zeke’s impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best.”

Once the team officially releases him, Elliott will hit waivers. If he isn't claimed, he will then hit free agency.

Elliott started twice in 15 games with the Cowboys this season and carried the ball 74 times. He pounded out 226 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns. He also made 12 catches for another 69 yards. Elliott was drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys in 2016 and played for the team for seven seasons before being released. He spent one year with the Patriots before returning to North Texas.

The Cowboys, who are 7-9, were knocked out of playoff contention in Week 16. The Cowboys will play their final game of the 2024 season on Sunday when they play the playoff-bound Commanders at noon in Arlington.