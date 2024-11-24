texas

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick wants to create state dementia prevention research institute

The Dementia Prevention Institute of Texas is a new major legislative initiative

By Sara Diaz-Maldonado

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (May 2023)
Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced a new major legislative initiative for the Texas Senate this week, the Dementia Prevention Research Institute of Texas.

Looking back at the success of the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas, Patrick has hopes for the same outcome with DPRIT.

"Today, I am announcing a new research program priority, structured like CPRIT, and funded for a decade," Patrick said. "DPRIT will be laser-focused on dementia, just as CPRIT is laser-focused on cancer."

Dementia is a broad term for diseases that affect day-to-day abilities such as thinking, behavior, and memory. Alzheimer's is a disease frequently associated with dementia due to its similar effects on people.

"It is a heartbreaking and devastating disease," Patrick said. "Just as we are leading on cancer research, Texas can be a world leader in combatting dementia, finding treatment, and one day a cure."

The creation of the DPRIT must pass the Texas legislature and then be approved by Texas voters as an amendment to the state constitution. The next legislative session begins in January 2025.

