Texas Democratic women react to young, diverse presidential candidate on their ticket

Texas is one of the most diverse states in the country. Many people in the audience at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago saw themselves in the new Democratic candidate.

On the fourth and final night of the convention, Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage to accept her party's nomination. Some told NBC 5 they hope this younger, more diverse candidate taps into the hopes of young voters to bring them out in November.

Vice Chair of the Texas Democratic Party, Shay Wyrick Cathey, saw her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister accept the nomination for President.

“It’s a shared experience not just for women of AKA but all women of Black sororities and fraternities. It is pretty cool being able to wear pink and green tonight when she comes out on stage," said Wyrick Cathey.

Democrats have been out of power in Texas for three decades, waiting and believing young and diverse voters will win them statewide office eventually.

“I think younger people think, she’s less than sixty. So, she’s Gen X. And in terms of our young voters or color, they think if she can do it, then I can do it," said Wyrick Cathey.

“She represents us. It’s not that Joe didn’t represent us but she represents that next chapter of leaders," said Celia Israel, a former state lawmaker and national delegate from Texas.

Israel worked for the last Democratic Governor, Ann Richards, back in the 1990s. She tells NBC 5 after watching Secretary Clinton go down in defeat to former President Trump in 2016. She's happy a woman is back on the ticket, looking for redemption.

“How many of us women know what it’s like to be not heard? And it’s time for us to be heard and that makes us so proud," said Israel.