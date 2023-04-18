Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on Property Tax Relief, School Choice Bill, and Online Betting and Casinos

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is not giving up when it comes to the increased homestead exemption in the Senate bill for property tax relief.

In an interview with NBC 5, the Republican says the Senate plan will save seniors and homeowners under 65 more than the House plan, which calls for a 5% cap on annual appraisals.

“I am not taking $1,000 away from the average senior, $15,000 or $20,000, depending on how long they have their home. And I'm not taking $25,000 or so from people under 65. I am not going to do it. Hell will freeze over before I will do that,” said Patrick.

House Speaker Dade Phelan said in a statement last week that their plan provides the most relief to the most Texans and is the largest property tax cut in state history.

We asked Patrick if he can see property taxes or any issues leading to a special session.

“Oh yes, I can see any issue,” said Patrick.

Another issue facing lawmakers is using state money for private school costs. A bill has already passed the Senate providing roughly $8,000 for families to choose their own schools. Patrick says public schools will still get the money for a student who leaves for five years.

“Parents deserve a choice. If they have a child with a disability the school can't handle, if their school is a failing school, if they feel like their child is being bullied or in danger, or if they don't just don't like the library books,” added Patrick.

Critics and some lawmakers have said that public schools could be hurt in future budget cycles.

“No, this is what we hear from education every session. Since I’ve been lieutenant governor, by my count, since 2019, we have put somewhere around $15-17 billion more into public schools,” said Patrick.

The bill remains uncertain in the House. House lawmakers have passed an amendment prohibiting state money for any voucher-type program.

The path has been cleared for the House to vote on online sports betting and casinos in select areas. The bills have come out of committee. But, they don’t look to have too much support in the Senate right now.

“We have two votes that I know of for sports betting, and we don't have any votes for casinos. So, that is where we are,” said Patrick.

The Texas Legislative Session ends on May 29.