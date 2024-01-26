North Texas woman gets help collecting her money after selling tickets online

Elisabeth Hamilton was excited to attend a Texas Longhorns football game with her son this season, and bought tickets online from Seat Geek.

But because of a scheduling conflict, she couldn’t attend.

She re-sold the tickets on the same site but when Hamilton tried to collect the money, there was a hiccup.

Seat Geek had one of her old email addresses on file, and Hamilton no longer had access to that email account.

After weeks of not being able to get the issue fixed with Seat Geek, Hamilton reached out to NBC 5 Responds for help.

We contacted Seat Geek, and they helped Hamilton retrieve her money - a total of $540.

Seat Geek declined to give a statement, but confirmed the issue was fixed.

And after hearing that news, Hamilton replied: "Thank goodness we have NBC 5 Responds to turn to!"

When it comes to online accounts, it's wise to check your settings and make sure your email address and other contact and payment information is up to date before completing transactions.