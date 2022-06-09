Live Updates: Capitol Riot Hearings to Open; Injured Officer Set to Testify

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a mass of evidence in its prime-time hearing.

Thursday's session, set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk.

Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.

Follow along below to see how Thursday's hearing unfolds: