Hurricane Milton strengthens, triggers storm surge warnings for Florida's Gulf Coast

Life-threatening storm surges are due to hit Florida's Gulf Coast this week with the arrival of Hurricane Milton, which is strengthening over the southern Gulf of Mexico and set to make landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday.

Milton is now a Category 3 storm with sustained wind speeds of 100 mph and is expected to "intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane later today," the National Hurricane Center said early Monday — meaning it will reach Category 4 or higher — making widespread evacuation orders likely across Florida.

The storm is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday evening in Florida, which along with the wider southeastern United States continues to recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene.

The NHC issued a storm surge warning early Monday for Florida's Gulf Coast from Flamingo on the southern tip to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay. A hurricane watch is in place along the same coastline, from Chokoloskee near Everglades City, to the Suwannee River, while a tropical storm watch is in place further west to Indian Pass.

"A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline," the NHC said.

As of 6 a.m. ET, Milton was about 180 miles west-north-west of Progreso, Mexico, and about 750 miles west-south-west of Tampa, with maximum sustained wind speeds of near 120 mph with higher gusts.

The Mexican government has issued a hurricane warning for the Yucatan Peninsula coast from Celestun to Rio Lagartos

Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference Sunday that an around-the-clock operation to clear debris and fallen trees from Helene was underway ahead of Milton's arrival, to minimize the threat from flying objects. He said Milton is expected to make landfall in Hillsborough or Pinellas county Wednesday evening and preemptively issued an emergency declarations for 51 counties.

Some areas are set to officially order evacuations today, including the coastal city of Anna Maria, south of Tampa, where a mandatory order begins at midday Monday. Pinellas County has begun mandatory evacuations for long-term care facilities.

However, state officials are stressing that people can leave without an order. “Have a plan, execute the plan,” DeSantis told a news conference. “You certainly can leave now. You don’t have to wait to get an evacuation order.”

Polk County, to the east of Tampa, has published a list of shelters, including three pet-friendly ones.

Many schools and colleges will be shut: All public schools in Collier County are shut from Monday through Thursday.

Milton is noteworthy for its very unusual path, approaching Florida from the west: Since 1850 only two storms have originated in the Gulf's Bay of Campeche and made landfall in Florida.

Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Sept. 26, killed more than 230 people in six states.

