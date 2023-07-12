The Hallmark Channel has announced its first-ever Christmas-themed cruise ship, complete with ugly sweaters, holiday music, and more.

The Christmas movie giant will redecorate the Norwegian Gem with all things Christmas before its departure on November 5, allowing fans to celebrate the holiday and the channel's cherished films in true Hallmark fashion.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” said Hallmark said in a press release.

From reindeers to caroling, here is what guests can expect aboard the immersive Christmas cruise.

What will guests experience on the cruise?

The four-night excursion from Miami to Nassau will commence with a tree-lighting ceremony called "Light the Night."

Other holiday activities on board include ugly sweater contests, cookie decorating, and Christmas "carol-oke," to name a few.

Christmas movie stars from the Hallmark Channel will also be on board for photo ops and behind-the-scenes panels.

Hallmark will also premiere a new "Countdown to Christmas" movie at sea.

“We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea," the company said.

How to book a reservation

While the pre-sale sign ups event takes place July 11th through July 19th, booking officially opens to the general public on July 21st.

Due to limited cabin space on the cruise, fans are encouraged to register early during the pre-sale sign up period for a chance to an appointment to reserve a cabin.

Click here for more details on booking information.