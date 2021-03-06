‘Biden Barn' in Pennsylvania Burns Down Overnight

A barn in central Pennsylvania that was painted in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign burned down, fire officials say.

Firefighters were dispatched to the "Biden Barn" in Reedsville, Mifflin County around 1 a.m. Saturday, the Reedsville Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

Images from the fire company show the barn engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who is running for U.S. Senate in the 2022 Democratic primary, said he used the barn in his campaign launch video.

Painted on the side of the barn was a simple message that read: Unity over Division. That is not just a phrase to them — it’s the values they instilled in their kids and how they live. pic.twitter.com/3whGklAI8o — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) March 6, 2021

The fire company said police are still investigating the cause of the fire.