American Airlines plane hits parked aircraft while leaving gate at Philadelphia airport

By Kaleah Mcilwain

An American Airlines plane made contact with another aircraft while departing from the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the airline said that during pushback when the aircraft was leaving the gate, the wing tip made contact with a parked aircraft.

The American Airlines plane, which was headed to Charlotte, had crew and customers deplane and both the aircrafts were taken out of service to be inspected by maintenance.

There were no injuries reported to customers or crew, officials said.

The airline said it was working to get the people who were flying on that plane to their destination.

The original flight 847 was set for 10:31 a.m. The flight was rescheduled to 2:35 p.m., according to the American Airlines site.

At this time there is no word from officials on what caused the plane to hit the parked aircraft.

