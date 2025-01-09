Just by the numbers, it's pretty striking. According to FlightAware, 63% of flights at DFW were canceled, and another 14% were delayed.

NBC 5 heard about it from passengers. On a normal Thursday, DFW Airport is jam-packed with travelers going in and out. Not this week. Sleet and snow changed plans for thousands. The airport stood half empty.

Rick Tobin was on his Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle.

“Oh, it blows," said Tobin. "It just sucks. Sitting on a plane for three hours, going into the de-icing station, then turning back around to get kicked off the plane.”

His flight was rescheduled to almost 6 p.m. on Friday.

“I was on the plane," said Tobin. “Here I am, stuck in here. Like I said, it blows.”

Lauren Owens is trying to get back to her home in Louisville. She has one of the few planes on time.

“Maybe I’m the only person here, but it says that I’m on time," said Owens. "There was a snowstorm in Louisville earlier this week, so my flight was canceled and I ended up getting here a day late.”

NBC 5 News Winter weather on the ground outside a terminal at DFW Airport on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Christy Adams's flight back to Las Vegas was delayed.

“All of us were determining if we should leave or should we stay at the hotel but the hotel was booked because of the football game that’s supposed to happen. So we’re hoping we’re going to make it out," said Adams.

In total, more than 1,600 flights have been canceled at DFW Airport and Love Field, according to Flight Aware.

If your plane is still scheduled, airlines ask passengers to arrive early and to be flexible if planes are rerouted or rescheduled.