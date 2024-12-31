Construction crew ruptures residential gas line near NASJRB

A construction crew ruptured a gas line Tuesday in White Settlement, not far from the Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base and Brewer Middle School.

The city said a contractor working on the Kimbrough Street project damaged a natural gas line near Kimbrough Street and Gibbs Drive, a few blocks west of the base and the school.

Atmos Energy said technicians are at the scene making the necessary repairs and that residents may experience traffic delays while the repair is completed.

From Texas Sky Ranger, a large amount of digging equipment was visible in the area near where Kender Lane intersected Gibbs and Kimbrough. The Kimbrough project planned to rebuild water, sewer, stormwater, and paving infrastructures along Kimbrough.

No injuries were reported and officials have not said when they expect the breach to be repaired.

Atmos said the most common cause of outside natural gas leaks is digging or construction that disturbs natural gas pipelines. If a gas pipeline is nicked, scraped, or dented, call 911 and then call Atmos Energy’s emergency number at 866-322-8667 so we can inspect the pipeline and make any needed repairs. Even minor damage can weaken a pipeline and lead to a future leak.

For more information about digging safely, please visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/call-811-before-you-dig. Call 811 at least three business days before digging to have underground utilities marked. It’s free, it’s safe, and it’s required by law.