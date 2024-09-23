concerts

Weird Al is coming to North Texas during BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour

The tour will be at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie on Aug. 2, 2025

By NBCDFW Staff

Weird Al--6819
Marissa Carter

“Weird Al” Yankovic announced he will be hitting the road in 2025.

The BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour will bring Al's legendary full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage. Four players have been added to the band for a super-sized concert experience, according to the tour's website.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Al will play both his iconic hits and some never-performed-live-before fan favorites.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The tour is set to start on June 13, 2025 in Las Vegas. On Aug. 2, 2025, the tour will be at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.

For more tour dates and information check out weirdal.com/tour/.

This article tagged under:

concertsGrand PrairieMusic & Musicians
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us