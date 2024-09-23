Weird Al is coming to North Texas during BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour

“Weird Al” Yankovic announced he will be hitting the road in 2025.

The BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour will bring Al's legendary full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage. Four players have been added to the band for a super-sized concert experience, according to the tour's website.

Al will play both his iconic hits and some never-performed-live-before fan favorites.

The tour is set to start on June 13, 2025 in Las Vegas. On Aug. 2, 2025, the tour will be at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.

For more tour dates and information check out weirdal.com/tour/.