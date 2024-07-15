Crews work to put out fire at Dallas Hooters

Dallas-Fire Rescue is working to extinguish a fire at a Dallas Hooters Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire at the Hooters located at 2201 North Lamar Street in Dallas around 11:23 a.m.

When crews arrived only a light haze could be seen, according to DFR.

According to DFR, more structural involvement was discovered and a second alarm was sounded at 11:57 a.m.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.