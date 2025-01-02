Brother of TCU football player among victims killed in New Orleans terror attack

One of the victims who died in the suspected terror attack in New Orleans in the early morning on New Year’s Day has been identified as 27-year-old Tiger Bech.

Bech played football at Princeton University and was the brother of current TCU wide receiver Jack Bech.

On Wednesday night, the brothers’ Louisiana hometown came together to pay tribute to Bech’s memory.

At Saint Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, family and friends wiped away tears and sang worship songs together, honoring one of the victims of an attack that has left the country shaken.

“It’s not the biggest community, but we’re a very tight-knit community,” said Marty Cannon, Principal of STM. “So any time we lose one of our alumni it’s a big deal and it’s felt by many.”

Loved ones said 27-year-old Tiger Bech died after being hit by the suspect who drove a truck into the crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans hours into the new year.

Bech graduated from Saint Thomas More in 2015 and went on to play football at Princeton.

Those who knew him said he was back in Louisiana for the holidays when he fell victim to the attack.

“As soon as we found out that he had passed away, hearts were broken,” said Cannon. “There were people all across our community reaching out to me.”

Bech’s younger brother Jack is a star wideout on the TCU football team.

In a message on X, Jack Bech shared that he would love his brother always: “You inspired me every day, now you get to be with me in every moment,” Jack Bech wrote.

The TCU football team posted a tribute as well. “Sending love and support to the Bech family and all who are grieving during this incredibly difficult time,” the team posted to X.

As they prayed together in the church where he grew up, those who knew Tiger Bech said he wouldn’t soon be forgotten.

“People that I was talking with, former players, former kids that I had taught and coaches that were close with him, just devastated,” said Cannon.